Small Earthquake Hits Near Banning; No Damage, Injuries Reported

(CNS) – A small earthquake rattled an area near Banning Monday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 9:08 a.m., centered about 2.7 miles west of Banning and 3.1 miles east of Beaumont, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at a depth of about 4.3 miles, according to the USGS. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.