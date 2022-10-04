Desert Water Agency Adds $2M For Grass Removal Rebate Program

(CNS) – The Desert Water Agency’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the addition of $2 million to its grass removal rebate program Tuesday in an effort to encourage customers to save water. "Removing grass is the best thing most property owners can do to reduce their water footprint," Desert Water Agency Board President Kristin Bloomer said. "For us, these incentives are a tool to weather drought and be sustainable in the long run. These projects empower our community to be part of the solution." The program offers to pay customers $3 per square foot, or on average about $4,500, in funding to replace the grass in their front or back yards with water-efficient plants or artificial turf, according to a statement from the DWA. The rebate program has no minimum or maximum square footage requirement and is also available for businesses, HOAs and government agencies. "Conserving water is always important in our desert and it is important to replace as much grass as possible when demand is high," DWA General Manager Mark Krause added. Customers can apply for the grass removal program at http://www.dwa.org/grass. According to the DWA, the grass must be present when applying because someone must inspect and approve the property before the grass removal. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.