Felon Arrested For Allegedly Discarding Loaded Handgun in Coachella

(CNS) – A 21-year-old felon was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from a vehicle and discarding a loaded handgun in Coachella. William Flores Rosas of Coachella was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and committing a felony while out on bail, according to Sgt. Mariano Matos III of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff’s officials also said Rosas is a documented criminal street gang member. Matos said the Coachella Community Action Team, along with the La Quinta Special Enforcement Team and the Riverside County K-9 Team, served a search warrant at a residence in the 50-000 block of Kenmore Street at around 7 a.m. Wednesday. The warrant stemmed from an incident in which Rosas allegedly discarded a loaded handgun and fled from a vehicle in Coachella. The handgun was recovered, authorities said. Rosas was arrested during the search, and authorities also seized items of evidentiary value, Matos said. Rosas was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.