‘Mammo Mondays’ Return To Desert Care Network for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/10/MAMMO-MONDAYS.mp4 "People are living longer, they’re healthier," said Dr. Judy Jackson M.D., Medical Director of Comprehensive Cancer Center for Desert Care Network. "Please come in, get this check done. It takes only a few minutes and then you have the peace of mind the rest of this year that it’s done, it’s taken care of." "Mammogram Mondays" return to Desert Care Network’s Comprehensive Cancer Centers in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Each Monday in October, the center’s two locations in Palm Springs and La Quinta will offer extended hours for their mammogram screenings, making it easier for women to get their annual check up. "We’re back with Mammo Mondays, which means we’re open later, from 8 o’clock to 6 p.m., so that you can get in and get your mammogram scheduled," said Dr. Jackson. Mammogram screenings have evolved over the years. "It adjusts to the womens’ height. It can go upward and downward. And we can even go so low as to let women in wheelchairs comfortably get a mammogram," said Teresa Whipple, Executive Director of Desert Care Network. "It also goes to the side so that we can adjust to all different angles." The comprehensive centers have the latest screening technology, offering hologic, 2-d and 3-d mammography to check for breast cancer even in women who have no signs or symptoms. "We have very low dose radiation now, so we can actually see the breast with very little compression, that means no more pain and bruising," said Dr. Jackson. "We can actually see early signs of breast cancer before it can ever be palpated, so we won’t feel it." All women ages 40 and up are encouraged to get a mammogram annually. Health officials say breast cancer that is found early, when it’s small and has not spread, is easier to treat successfully. "We need to diagnose things early so that we have the best chance for cure and for your long term quality of life and survival," said Dr. Jackson. Although breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, advancements in technology and treatment have contributed to decreasing breast cancer deaths. "We are saving so many women now," said Dr. Jackson. "The important thing is to get in early, let us catch this now."