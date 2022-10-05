Timothy Granaderos Talks About Horror Films, Being Filipino, and “Devil’s Workshop”

I love Timothy Granaderos. Not only is he a fellow Midwesterner (he was from Michigan), but the "13 Reasons Why" actor is also a Filipino-American born with a Chavacano father and a Midwestern mother. That’s why he’s as sweet and happy as me! HA! In this interview, we talked about his new horror film "Devil’s Workshop." (See video below). To see our uncut interview where Granaderos talks about being Filipino-American, click here. "Devil’s Workshop" is now out in theaters and on-demand. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/10/Timothy_Granaderos_Talks__Devil_s_Workshop_.mp4