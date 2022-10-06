3 People Injured Including A Firefighter In Palm Springs Apartment Building Fire

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Two people were critically injured in a fire that damaged a Palm Springs apartment building today, and a firefighter suffered a minor injury while helping to douse the blaze. ALERT- Fire units are currently on the scene of a working apartment complex fire in the 200 block of Tamarisk. 2 critical patients were located and treated on scene, both were transported to Desert Regional Medical Center. 1 minor injury to a firefighter pic.twitter.com/jZKImQyIkI — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) October 6, 2022 Fire crews responded around 10:20 a.m. to the blaze in the apartment building at 275 Tamarisk Road. Two injured people were found at the scene and taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in critical condition, fire Capt. Nathan Gunkel told City News Service. A firefighter suffered a minor injury, he said. "Red Cross has been called in and we’re probably going to have a total of nine units that will probably all require housing," Gunkel said. "Three (units) were fire damaged but because of power and other issues that support the whole apartment complex, all nine may need housing." The cause of the fire was under investigation. No other information was immediately available. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-10-06-2022 12:00