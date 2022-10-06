Kate Hudson, Writer/Director Ana Lily Amirpour Talk “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon”

Neon-thriller fun with endearing characters, Ana Lily Amirpour’s "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" is a candy-colored examination of humanity. Jun Jong-seo is Mona Lisa Lee, a young woman with psychic powers. Kate Hudson is a grifter of a stripper who offers to help Mona Lisa in her journey. Amirpour, who gave us the excellent "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" and "Bad Batch" knows how to empathize with her characters and as a result, we have fully-drawn roles that are neither black or white, but very gray just like human beings. I sat down with both Hudson and Amirpour to take us behind-the-scenes of the film. Watch our interview below. "Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon" is now out on-demand and digital. You can rent it everywhere but watch it on the big screen if you can! For our uncut interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/10/Kate_Hudson__Ana_Lily_Amirpour_Talk__Mona_Lisa_and_the_Blood_Moon_.mp4