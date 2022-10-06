Man Found Fatally Shot in Indio Alleyway Identified

(CNS) – A man found fatally shot in an Indio alley was identified Thursday, while police continued their investigation into the killing. The Riverside County coroner’s office identified the man as 35-year- old Mario Lopez of Indio. He was found about 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when officers responded to an alleyway near the 44-400 block of Palm Street, according to Ben Guitron from the Indio Police Department. "At this time, we have no suspect(s) information, weapon, and details as to what lead to the shooting," Guitron said. The investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 760-391-4051 or call anonymously through the Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867(STOP). Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.