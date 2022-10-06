Haboob makes its way through the Coachella Valley

According to Meteorologist Jerry Steffen ( @JerrySteffen ) Blowing Dust Advisory! Outflow from collapsing thunderstorms to our South have produced strong winds which have kicked-up and pushed dust and dirt in the Coachella Valley reducing visibility in some areas down to 1/4 of a mile. Advisory ends at 8p. Have interesting video of this dust storm? We’d love to see it! Be safe while recording video during hazardous weather conditions. @JerrySteffen. @NBCPalmSprings Haboob in Coachella Valley