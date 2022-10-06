Teen Felon Posts Bail for Alleged Firearm Arrest

(CNS) – A 19-year-old felon and documented gang member allegedly in possession of a firearm and ammunition in Cathedral City posted bail and was released from jail Thursday. Hector Manuel Diaz Hector Manuel Diaz was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, a felon in possession of ammunition, a gang member in possession of a firearm, violating his probation and child endangerment, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Diaz posted $50,000 bail and was released from jail on Thursday, according to inmate records. He is expected to be arraigned on Dec. 21 at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. Heredia said personnel from the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force searched a residence in the 30000 block of Avenida Juarez around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as part of a probation compliance search. They found a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic Glock handgun, and Diaz was subsequently arrested. He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Anyone with further information about the suspect was asked to call Officer Coddington at 760-836-1600. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.