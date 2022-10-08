15th Annual El Paseo Pink Walk, Fundraiser To Be Held

(CNS) – A walk and fundraiser aimed to help Coachella Valley residents with their cancer treatments will be held in Palm Desert Saturday. The 16th annual Paint El Paso Pink walk, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, will be begin with a brief ceremony at The Gardens on El Paseo at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a statement from the Desert Cancer Foundation. "Paint El Paseo Pink is such an inspirational event, and we are truly grateful to have so many participants, sponsors and community supporters partake in it. The goal is to raise cancer awareness and funds for our program, both critical and ongoing needs in our community," said DCF Executive Director Eevet Edens in a statement. Paint El Paseo Pink 16th Annual The event is aimed to honor cancer survivors and those who lost their lives to cancer, foundation officials said. At 8 a.m., Palm Desert High School cheer teams will start the walk with a dance which will be followed by a pace car, two sheriff’s department motorcycles and walk participants, according to the foundation. In previous years, the event has included around 1,800 attendees of all ages, including pets. El Paseo will be closed from Portola Avenue to Highway 74 between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m., according to city officials. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and drive with caution in the vicinity of the walk. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.