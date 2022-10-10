Firefighters Contain Agricultural Machinery Fire In Coachella

(CNS) – Firefighters contained an agricultural machinery fire inside of a structure in Coachella Monday. Coachella Machinery Fire Fire crews responded to the intersection of Avenue 54 and Cesar Chavez Street about 10 a.m. to a report of a vehicle fire inside of a structure, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that the fire was quickly contained. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.