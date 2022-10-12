Firefighters Contain Attic Blaze in Indio

(CNS) – Firefighters contained an attic fire Wednesday at a residence near the Heritage Palms Golf Club in Indio. Fire crews responded to the 44600 block of South Heritage Palms Drive at 1:58 p.m. Wednesday, a spokesperson with the Riverside County Fire Department told City News Service. The fire was knocked down within 20 minutes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.