Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County
(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula. It was about 5 miles deep. It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta and 20 miles south of East Hemet. There are no reports of injuries or damage. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.
By: Ceci Partridge
October 17, 2022
