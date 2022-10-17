Earthquake Rattles Aguanga in Riverside County

(CNS) – A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County at 10:25 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey is reporting. It was centered 1.6 miles northwest of Aguanga and 15.1 miles east of Temecula. It was about 5 miles deep. It was 19.9 miles southeast of Murrieta and 20 miles south of East Hemet. There are no reports of injuries or damage. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.