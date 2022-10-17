Weekend Storm Damages Poles in El Centro, IID Restores Power and Starts Clean Up

The Imperial Irrigation District is working to restore multiple power outages caused by the heavy, strong winds and hail that hit the Imperial Valley Saturday. IID said Monday the storm took down more than 40 power poles, including sections of three of the district’s high-voltage transmission lines. About 4,600 residents in El Centro and Imperial were without power for about 5 hours on Saturday as power was temporarily lost to the Central Substation in El Centro. Crews have been dispatched and are repairing the damage and clean up after the storm.