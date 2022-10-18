Coachella Valley Firebirds Win For Second Time in Two Days

(CNS) – Joey Daccord made 22 of his 24 saves over the final two periods and Kole Lind had a goal and an assist leading the Coachella Valley Firebirds to their second victory in two days, a 3-1 triumph over the Calgary Wranglers Monday evening in Calgary, Alberta. Lind scored on a slap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle, three seconds before defenseman Nick DeSimone’s high-sticking penalty was to expire, giving the Firebirds a 2-0 lead, 17 minutes, 43 seconds into the first period. Lind received the second assist on Ville Petman’s goal 11:37 into the second period. Lind passed from the left wing to Gustav Olofsson, whose shot from just to the left of the right faceoff circle was stopped by Dustin Wolf, but Petman put in the rebound. Lind has three goals and three assists in the Firebirds’ first two games. He shares the American Hockey League scoring lead with Ontario Reign center T.J. Tynan. ANOTHER WIN for the #CVFirebirds 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cI6TGTBVvu — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) October 18, 2022 The Firebirds took a 1-0 lead 3:41 into the first period when Jesper Froden stole the puck at the Firebirds’ blue line, raced into Calgary’s zone on a 2-on-1 rush and put a wrist shot over Wolf’s shoulder for his second goal of the season. Brett Sutter spoiled Daccord’s bid for his third shutout as a professional by scoring with 15:10 to play. Sutter is a son of Darryl Sutter, the coach of the Calgary Flames who coached the Los Angeles Kings to the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014. The Flames are the Wranglers’ NHL parent team. Calgary coach Mitch Love first pulled Wolf with 3:33 to play for a sixth attacker. Daccord stopped all four of the Wranglers’ shots with six skaters. The Firebirds killed off all three of Calgary’s power-play opportunities and scored on one of their five. The Firebirds led 30-25 in shots, including a 14-2 advantage in the first period. Wolf (0-1-0-0) made 27 saves in front of a crowd at Scotiabank Saddledome announced at 2,922. The Firebirds (2-0-0-0) are set to resume play Friday in Seattle at the Kraken Community Iceplex, the practice facility of their NHL parent team, the Seattle Kraken, facing the Abbotsford Canucks, the Vancouver Canucks’ AHL affiliate. Because Acrisure Arena is under construction, the Firebirds will begin the season by playing 18 road games and four in the Seattle area before their first home game, Dec. 18. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.