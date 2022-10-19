Free Community Disaster Training Provided by CVDPN and Edison International

Community members will soon be able to act quickly when disasters strikes. The Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network is now offering free seminars to help attendees create personalized disaster plans for their communities. The seminars will offer a model and manual for each attendee and will include samples, templates, resources and many other life saving materials. Information and education about being prepared in the event of earthquakes, floods, wildfires, human caused or several other types of natural disasters could be the difference between saving and loosing lives. There are two dates for the 6 hour seminars: Thursday, October 27, 2022, 9a-3p Thursday, December 1, 2022, 9a-3p The sessions will be held at the RAP Regional Access Project building at 41550 Eclectic St. in Palm Desert. They will offer light refreshments throughout the duration of the event. These seminars are sponsored by Edison International, the parent company of Southern California Edison. Registration is open and pre-registration is required. This can be accessed by visiting cvdpn.org.