Inside the Magical World of Netflix’s “The School for Good and Evil”

The fantasy-adventure film "The School for Good and Evil" arrives on Netflix. Based on the novel by Soman Chainani and directed by Paul Feig. I spent some time with both the author and the director to talk about the making of the film. "The School for Good and Evil" is now out on Netflix. Take a look at our interview below. For my complete and uncut "The School for Good and Evil" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/10/Inside_the_World_of__The_School_for_Good_and_Evil_.mp4