CAA Drops Kanye West Following Rapper’s Antisemitic Comments

(CNS) – Hollywood talent agency CAA has dropped Kanye West as a client after the rapper made a series of antisemitic comments, it was reported Monday. In recent weeks, West has made bigoted remarks about Jewish people, resulting in his Twitter and Instagram accounts being suspended. On Sunday, antisemitic demonstrators gathered on a 405 Freeway overpass in Los Angeles, hung banners praising West and were photographed giving Nazi salutes. In a comment recently posted on his Twitter account, West — also known as Ye — said he was "going death con 3 (sic) On JEWISH PEOPLE." The Los Angeles Times reported Monday that CAA, West’s talent agency, will no longer represent him. Balenciaga, the Gap and JP Morgan have also ended their relationships with West, the newspaper reported. Kim Kardashian, West’s ex-wife, whom he has been accused of insulting in the wake of their divorce, condemned antisemitism on Monday, in a reference to the rapper/fashion designer’s comments. "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end," she tweeted. Variety reported that a completed documentary about West will be shelved in light of his comments. Also on Monday, Rep. Karen Bass, the L.A. mayoral hopeful, called for Adidas to cut ties with West. "We must all condemn the hate spewed by Kanye West, which has real consequences that we saw in Los Angeles this weekend," Bass tweeted, referring to the antisemitic demonstration on the freeway overpass. "Until they sever ties, Adidas is enabling and financing his hate — they must act now," she posted. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.