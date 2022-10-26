Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community

(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet. It was about 8 miles deep. It was 15.3 miles southeast of Hemet. There are no reports of injuries or damage. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.