Firefighters Working Blaze in Desert Hot Springs Apartment Building

(CNS) – Firefighters spent nearly an hour this morning working to put out flames in two upstairs units of a Desert Hot Springs apartment building. The fire was reported at 2:38 a.m. in the 66000 block of Ironwood Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The flames were out at 3:40 a.m., having damaged the two units, fire officials said. Firefighters remained at the scene to put out any hot spots. No injuries were reported. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.