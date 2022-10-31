Riverside County Gas Prices Drop for 26th Consecutive Day

(CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Monday for the 26th consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing a half cent to $5.469. The average price has dropped 90.4 cents over the past 26 days, including 1.1 cents Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The average price is at its lowest amount since Sept. 22. It is 16.4 cents less than one week ago and 77.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 98 cents more than one year ago. Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager, said averages "have dropped by 75 to 90 cents from their record levels in most areas so far, so there should still be room for additional substantial price drops as long as wholesale prices don’t significantly increase." The national average price rose Monday a tenth of a cent $3.762. It is 3.1 cents less than one week ago and 3.5 cents lower than one month ago, but 36.1 cents more than one year ago. It is $1.254 less than the record of $5.016 set June 14. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.