Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Electric Bikes

(CNS) – Three men were arrested Monday for allegedly stealing electric bicycles and being in possession of firearms. William Ryan Locke, 22 and Zachary Hernandez, 31, were both arrested on suspicion of being a felon with a firearm and ammunition and for violating probation, according to Detective Sergeant Christopher Saucer from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. Hernandez was additionally arrested on suspicion of being in possession of stolen property. Lu Qu Won Briddell, 28, was also arrested with the two on suspicion of violating his parole, Saucier said. About 7:15 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 66700 block of Desert View Avenue to a report of several suspicious subjects on bicycles, according to Saucier. Upon arrival, officers saw several people with three electric bicycles standing near a vehicle, Saucier said. Two suspects attempted to flee, leaving the bikes behind. They were both arrested along with a third suspect in the vehicle, according to Saucier. Saucier added that they were also allegedly in possession of loaded handguns, ammunition, stolen electronics and other contraband. All three suspects were booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Hernandez and Lu Quwon were being held without bail. Locke was being held on $50,000 bail. Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call Officer Danny Garcia at 760-329-2904 ext. 393. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.