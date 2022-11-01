Fortune Feimster Talks “FORTUNE FEIMSTER: GOOD FORTUNE”

I had a great time talking to comedian Fortune Feimster about her new stand-up special on Netflx titled "Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune." We talked about the genesis of her show, the love of her life, and what she hopes the viewers get after watching the special. "Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune" is now out on Netflix. See our fun interview below, and for more "Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune" interview, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/FOR-WEB-FORTUNE-FEIMSTER.mp4