Man Found Dead in Cathedral City Apartment; Suspect Arrested

(CNS) – A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in a homicide investigation in which a Cathedral City man was found dead in his apartment. Joseph Ortega was taken into custody around 1 a.m. Tuesday on suspicion of murder and cruelty to an animal, according to inmate records. His place of residence was not immediately available. Officers were sent to the Pickfair Apartments, in the 36700 block of Pickfair Street, about 10:25 p.m. Monday, according to the Cathedral City Police Department. "Cathedral City Fire Department was already on scene," police said in a statement. "CCFD responded to a medical aid at the location. On their arrival, they located an adult male deceased on his bed with obvious trauma to his head/neck area." The name of the man was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. "Officers arrived on scene, confirming suspicious circumstances surrounding the death," police said. "The scene was secured, and Cathedral City Police detectives were called out. Detectives arrived and took over the investigation. The suspicious death was determined to be a homicide." Ortega was arrested and booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center, where he was being held on $1 million bail. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 760-202-2488 or the 760-770-0300. Tipsters may also email information to the tips@cathedralcity.gov or call Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.