Pastry Chef Jacques Torres Talks “Nailed It!” and Living in the Coachella Valley

Professional pastry chef, chocolatier, and "Nailed It!" resident judge Jacques Torres is a sweetheart! He even said I have a beautiful smile. Awwwww. I spent some time with the chef to talk about the making of "Nailed It! Halloween" and living in Rancho Mirage, California, a place I call home. "Nailed It! Halloween" is now out on Netflix. See video below and for more on my "Nailed It!" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/FOR-WEB-NAILED-IT.mp4