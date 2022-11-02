Local & Community
Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Indio
The Indio Police Department is investigation a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday night. According to Ben Guitron with the Indio Police Department, the crash happened on Highway 111 and Granada just after 7 o’clock. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. Guitron also noted there is no crosswalk on that portion of the street. Traffic is advised to avoid the area until the early morning hours on Thursday.
By: Tim O'Brien
November 2, 2022
