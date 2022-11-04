November `Healing Field’ Event Reworked To More Inclusive `Fields Of Valor’

(CNS) – Cathedral City is reworking an annual event featuring 1,500 American flags to honor local veterans and recognize fallen soldiers from all wars. "Fields of Valor" will take place from 9 a.m. Saturday to noon Nov. 12 in Patriot Park, according to a statement from event organizers. "We think it’s time we recognize all of our servicemen and women regardless of where or when they have served our country," event coordinator Jo Anne Kennon said in a statement. For 14 years, Rotary Clubs of Cathedral City have organized the previously named "Healing Field" event honoring Coachella Valley residents who served in the Armed Forces in Iraq and Afghanistan, organizers said. This year’s reworked event will recognize veterans of every war and those who served between conflicts, not just in the Coachella Valley but throughout California. The park will feature sections designated to honor veterans of different conflicts and separate groupings of flags to honor fallen veterans and veterans of the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines. Kennon said that the names of local fallen soldiers have been recorded and will be looped into a recording, which will be played each day. "Our goal is to memorialize fallen veterans while also recognizing those active servicemen and women and veterans who have returned home," Kennon said. Attendees can visit the park next Friday, Veterans Day, for special activities and a live band. A closing ceremony will end the event at noon the following day. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.