Board to Consider Sheriff’s Request to Hike Deputies’ Extra Duty Comp

(CNS) – The Board of Supervisors Tuesday will consider Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco’s request to increase overtime extra duty rates charged in the next fiscal year for services at events that require the use of deputies and other personnel. Bianco is seeking to implement a revised overtime pay schedule, with increases phased in over the next two fiscal years, reflecting the costs borne by the sheriff’s department when deputies, investigators, crime scene technicians — even helicopter mechanics — perform work outside of their normal schedules, such as for parades, festivals and other "special events." The new rates would apply to school districts, courts and cities that contract for law enforcement services. This is the second time Bianco has sought to alter the rate schedule in the last six months. "The new rates will allow the Sheriff’s Department to provide extra duty services for single, short-term, special events, with no cost to the county (General Fund)," according to a sheriff’s statement posted to the board’s agenda for Tuesday. Under the revised OT pay schedule, the cost for a deputy who works extra hours outside of his or her customary assignments would be $101.68 per hour in fiscal year 2023-24, compared to $97.77 currently. The charge for a sheriff’s corporal would go from $104.11 to $108.27 per hour, while a sergeant’s rate would rise from $133.69 to $138.37, according to agency documents. A lieutenant’s extra duty pay would bump up to $165.11, compared to $159.52 per hour now. For some positions, additional hikes would be authorized for fiscal year 2024-25. For instance, a coroner’s sergeant, currently paid $101.16 for extra duty overtime, would be paid $104.70 in the next fiscal year, and $106.79 in 2024-25. Similarly, a sheriff’s correctional lieutenant, whose extra duty rate is now $119.50, would be $123.08 in 2023-24, and $126.77 in 2024-25. A total of 155 positions — sworn and non-sworn — were listed in sheriff’s documents. Increases are not sought for all titles and classifications after 2023-24. However, the sheriff can always return to the board with fresh requests. The new extra duty rates, if approved, would take effect on July 1, 2023. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.