Firefighters to Conduct Prescribed Burn in Pinyon Pines

(CNS) – Riverside County Fire Department crews are slated to conduct a controlled burn this week near the unincorporated community of Pinyon Pines, between Anza and Palm Desert, to reduce excess vegetation that might otherwise fuel wildfires. The operation is tentatively scheduled from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday adjacent to the Stone Creek Campground, and residents and motorists were advised not to be alarmed by the smoke columns. In addition to county fire crews, firefighters from the Idyllwild Fire Protection District and the Cahuilla Tribal Fire Department will be involved, according to officials. "Pile burning will occur on a plot that spans approximately 30 acres," according to a county fire statement. "Drift smoke may be visible from nearby communities, but will disperse quickly and is not expected to be a health hazard." **NEWS RELEASE** Pile burning scheduled in Pine Cove, November 9th-11th, 2022.Please see the news release below for additional details. pic.twitter.com/whOslCuudc — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) November 7, 2022 During the late fall and winter season, conditions are generally safe for burns, which are closely monitored and immediately suspended when there are signs of increasing winds or extremely low humidity. Slash pile burning, which as the name implies, involves torching piles of brush to clear space around roads, campground buildings, communications towers and other facilities. No road closures have been announced in connection with the three-day operation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.