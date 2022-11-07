Local Political Party Headquarters Prepare for Election Day

Busy phones and active offices. That’s what both local Republican and Democratic Headquarters have experienced all day pre-election. "Today, it’s been busy again," Democratic Headquarters of the Desert Political Director Elle Kurpiewski said. "People are calling to find out where they can drop off their ballots. They’re calling because a lot of folks are still trying to find out who the judges are and who to vote for. So, we’re here. We’ve been here since 10 o’clock this morning. We’ll be here until early evening answering calls." "We had our luncheon at Agua Caliente with 400 people and Brandon Straka, who was the person who started the #Walkaway movement," Joy Miedecke, president of the East Valley Republican Women Patriots, shared. "I just got back, and we’ve been just taking ballots every day, getting more and more ballots every day. We drive them up to Riverside so we’re very excited about the response from the Republicans." The stakes are high this midterm election. The Republicans need just one more seat to gain control of the Senate and only five for the House, making voter turnout that much more important. "We got a lot of energy going because of these candidates," Kurpiewski continued. "Not to be overdramatic, but I truly believe that this election this year is about the future of this country. What is important to you? The ability to vote in 2024? The ability to have a say in this country and ability to protect this country? That’s what’s at stake." "We have great candidates this time, and we think people are ready for a change," Miedecke said. "We’re looking forward to tomorrow. Vote with your heart. Vote the way you think the country should be run. Look at the information about the different people running and know who they are before you vote for them." "Just please, folks, if you haven’t voted yet, it’s not too late. It may be too late for our country if you don’t," Kurpiewski concluded. "If we don’t vote, we can’t win," Miedecke shared. "It’s all about being a participant in the country that you love and that’s what we need to do." If you haven’t registered to vote, it’s not too late. You can register to vote at in-person voting centers tomorrow on Election Day. Polls across California close at 8 p.m.