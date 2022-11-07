“Manifest” Cast Teases Season 4 and Thanks Fans for Saving Show

Melissa Roxburgh (Michaela Stone), Josh Dallas (Ben Stone), J.R. Martinez (Jared Vasquez), and Matt Long (Zeke Landon) are excited for fans to see season 4 of "Manifest." They are also very thankful and grateful for helping save the show from cancellation. I spent some time with the cast to talk about season 4. See their message to the fans of the show. "Manifest" is now out on Netflix. See our interview below. For my complete "Manifest" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/Cast_of__Manifest__Says_Goodbye_to_Fans.mp4