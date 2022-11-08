Desert Hot Springs Police Awarded $105,000 Grant For Road Safety

(CNS) – The Desert Hot Springs Police Department has been awarded a $105,000 grant by the California Office of Traffic Safety to increase patrols and provide traffic safety programs in an effort to reduce serious injuries and deaths on roads, police said Tuesday. "This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community," Police Chief Jim Henson said in a statement. "Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling." The grant money will help fund DUI checkpoints and patrols, enforcement operations, community presentations on traffic safety issues, collaborative enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies and officer training and recertification, according to Sgt. Scott Hazen. The grant program is set to run until September 2023. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.