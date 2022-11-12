Cathedral City “Black Panther” Actress Talks “Wakanda Forever,” Honors Chadwick Boseman

She is known in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" as Nomble, the spear warrior of Dora Milaje, the guards entrusted to protect the King. But in my heart, she is Janeshia Adams-Ginyard, a Palm Springs neighbor and friend. Every time a "Black Panther" film comes out, I speak with Janeshia, hence, it’s now time to spill some tea on "Wakanda Forever." In this interview, we talked about Chadwick Boseman’s looming presence on the set, her character, and what’s in store in the future for the actress, Emmy-nominated stuntwoman, and wrestler. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" from Disney/Marvel is now out in theaters. See our interview below. For our complete, uncut chat, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/JANESHIA-ADAMS-GINYARD-BLACK-PANTHER-WAKANDA-FOREVER-INTERVIEW.mp4