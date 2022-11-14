Riverside County Cancels Burn Permit Suspension

(CNS) – Riverside County’s burn permit suspension was lifted Monday, allowing residents to burn on permitted days. As of 8 a.m. Monday, county residents with current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can burn on permitted days, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department. Pile burning requirements include clearing a 10-foot diameter around burning piles, ensuring that piles are smaller than three-feet-high by two-feet- wide, having a shovel and nearby water to put the fire out, and having an adult present, according to fire officials. Residential burning is not permitted, with the exception of tumbleweeds, nor is burning on windy days or burning of trash, painted wood, or other debris. Agricultural burns will require an inspection from Cal Fire personnel until the end of peak fire season. Individuals can be held liable if a fire escapes their control and if it burns into neighboring property, fire officials said. Residents can contact the South Coast Air Quality Management District at 866-966-3293, a day prior to burning, to verify that it’s a permitted burn day and to confirm that they don’t need an inspection. Residents can visit www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality/air-alerts to sign up and receive alerts about the burning status in their area. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.