“Bad Axe” Director on Creating One of the Best Documentaries of the Year

David Siev makes his directorial debut documenting his family in "Bad Axe" from IFC Films. It is really a story of an Asian-American family struggling to keep their local restaurant afloat amidst racial tensions and the COVID-19 pandemic. But the film goes deeper than that and creates an entertaining and thought-provoking examination of the American Dream. I spent some time with the filmmaker as he wittingly takes us inside the making of "Bad Axe," definitely one of the best documentaries I have seen this year. "Bad Axe" will be released by IFC Films on November 18. See our interview below. For our uncut interview, click here. UPDATE: "Bad Axe" just won the Critics’ Choice Best First Documentary Feature https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/BAD_AXE_INTERVIEW.mp4