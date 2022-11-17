California Indian Nations College Receives Grant Towards Federal Accreditation

Dozens gathered Wednesday to celebrate state funding distributed to California Indian Nations College in Palm Springs. CIN College is in the process of acquiring federal accreditation to become the first of it’s type in the state of California. Assembly members Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) and James C. Ramos (D-Highland) joined other dignitaries, students and staff in celebrating the distribution of $ 5 million from the 2022 – 2023 state budget. Garcia and Ramos are credited for helping to secure the state funding for the school. Federal accreditation means the tribal colleges may apply for state and federal educational funding and their students would be eligible for federal financial aid and other support. A Rutgers University study showed that Native American students who transfer to a four-year university from a tribal college are more likely to earn a degree. There are 35 tribal colleges nationwide that are federally accredited, but none are located in California. COD congratulates @CINCollege for receiving $5 million in state funding toward federal accreditation! A special check presentation was hosted on 11/16/22 at COD’s Palm Springs campus to celebrate. CINC is seeking to become the first federally accredited tribal college in CA. pic.twitter.com/qyuETEY647 — College of the Desert (@CollegeofDesert) November 17, 2022 More information about CIN College can be found at cincollege.org.