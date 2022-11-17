Roadway Surface Repairs on I-10 in Cabazon Trigger Miles-long Traffic Jam

(CNS) – Lane closures on Interstate 10 for emergency pavement repairs Thursday between Banning and Cabazon caused a nearly 20-mile traffic jam. The No. 3 and 4 lanes on eastbound I-10 were shut down shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Apache Trail to replace damaged slabs, according to Caltrans District 8. The California Highway Patrol said that traffic became snarled within an hour, with vehicles bumper-to-bumper going back to Singleton Road in Calimesa — roughly 18 miles. A SigAlert was issued at 2:30 p.m. because of the jam. Caltrans did not elaborate on why the slab repairs were initiated in the middle of the day, except to say that they were necessary. According to the agency, the lane closures were expected to remain in effect until at least 6 p.m. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.