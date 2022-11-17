Student Issue Places Rancho Mirage High School on Brief Lockdown

Students, staff and administrators were hunkered down at Rancho Mirage High School for brief period of time Thursday afternoon. Cal Fire responded to a "Public Service Assist" around 12:02 p.m. after a student issue. Deputies with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office say they were dispatched to the high school to assist CalFire in reference to a juvenile on the roof. The students on campus were confined to classrooms while the situation unfolded said Coordinator of Communications and Community Outreach Joan Boiko. "Students [sic] in their classrooms at this time." The school was placed on lockdown to stop foot traffic in the area to help the child get down safely, according to Sgt. Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez with RSO. Boiko says the issue was cleared around 12:30 p.m. Dr. Haga, Principal of Rancho Mirage High School, sent out an email to parents explaining the situation and offering mental health services to those who may need it. "At no time were any other students or staff at risk or involved," the email stated. " Our priority was to keep students in their classes so that our team could work with the student. If any students need support now or in the future, please have them reach out to their counselor or use the link to our district mental health supports."