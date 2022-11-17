“The Deal’s” Sumalee Montano Talks Sci-Fi Dystopian Film and Filipino Representation

First of all, I love Sumalee Montano! She’s smart, a fine actress, and super sweet. And above all, she’s Filipino-American! And she’s starring in a new film sci-fi film "The Deal" now out for free on The Roku Channel. In the film, she’s a mom who will do anything to save her daughter. Yup, it’s a heartfelt mother-daughter drama masquerading as an exciting sci-fi flick. In this interview, I spoke with Sumalee about the film, producing and acting in the film, the importance of representation in cinema, and her Fiipino background. "The Deal" can now be seen on The Roku Channel. See our interview below. For my complete "The Deal" feature, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/THE_DEAL_INTERVIEW.mp4