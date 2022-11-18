Lindsay Lohan, Chord Overstreet Talk “Falling for Christmas” with Manny the Movie Guy

I had a great time talking to Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet about their new Netflix holiday-themed film "Falling for Christmas." Lohan stars as a spoiled heiress and Overstreet is the simple dad and owner of the failing North Star Lodge. We talked about the making of the film, why Lindsay is also producing the film, their characters, and who would Lindsay rather be – the spoiled rich Sierra or the humble, amnesia-stricken Sara? See our interview below. For our uncut and complete chat, click here. "Falling for Christmas" is now out on Netflix. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/Lindsay_Lohan_Talks__Falling_for_Christmas_.mp4