Long Live “The Crown” — Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, Lesley Manville Talk Season 5

The Queen and Prince Philip! I had a great time talking to Imelda Staunton (Queen Elizabeth II) and Jonathan Pryce (Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh) for the fifth season of Netflix’s "The Crown." Both are equally fantastic in their respective roles, and both are eager to talk about the new season and why it’s a love letter to the Queen. I also spoke to Lesley Manville! And in the new season of "The Crown," she gives a memorable portrayal of Princess Margaret. Her performance is heartfelt with just the right amount of levity and drama. See our interview below, and for our complete, uncut chats, click here. "The Crown" season 5 is now out on Netflix. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/THE_CROWN_SEASON_5_CAST_INTERVIEW.mp4