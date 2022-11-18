Inside the Dysfunctional World of “The People We Hate at the Wedding”

Kristen Bell and Ben Platt play siblings of Allison Janney in Claire Scanlon’s "The People We Hate at the Wedding." Based on Grant Grinder’s novel, the film is a fun deconstruction of a functioning dysfunctional family. I spoke with Cynthia Addai-Robinson who plays their half-sister and Dustin Milligan as the love interest of Bell’s character. See our interview below and for our full chat, click here. "The People We Hate at the Wedding" is now out on Amazon Prime Video. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/THE_PEOPLE_WE_HATE_AT_THE_WEDDING_INTERVIEW_PART_1.mp4