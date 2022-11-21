Riverside County Sees Slight Decrease in COVID Hospitalizations

(CNS) – The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has decreased by two to 105, according to the latest state numbers. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 12 were being treated in intensive care, up from 14 the previous day. Some of the patients entered the hospital for other reasons and discovered they had the coronavirus after a test at the hospital. One month ago, 65 people were hospitalized throughout the county with a COVID infection, five of whom were ICU patients, according to the Riverside University Health System. Health officials said the aggregate number of COVID cases recorded since the public health documentation period began in March 2020 is 702,343 with 6,686 deaths. The county does not report COVID data on weekends. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.