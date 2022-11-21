Two Beaumont Residents Killed in Cabazon Crash

(CNS) – Authorities Sunday identified two people who were killed when a vehicle collided with a semi truck in Cabazon. The crash was reported at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound San Bernardino (10) Freeway east of Main Street in Cabazon, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Anabell Ortega, 44, and Alec Yzaguirre, 38, died at the scene, the department said. Both were residents of Beaumont. The cause of the crash was not immediately available. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.