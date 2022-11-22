Amazon To Make Shopping Easier In The Coachella Valley

Amazon is known for its quick home deliveries for online shoppers. Now the company is expanding its services for grocery shoppers, online and in person. One store is coming to Rancho Mirage. Opening date is still to be determined. There’s always a concern for small businesses when big corporations come to town. But the people I talked with today, are looking forward to a new shopping experience. "I asked my husband what is this? I’m thinking fresh foods but I wasn’t sure." Amazon Fresh is the new wave of grocery shopping, tapping into high tech. You can shop online and have your groceries delivered the same day, or shop in person and walk out with your goods. A convenience that excites some shoppers like Denise Evans. "I love it. I mean I will certainly use it if it gets to you like Amazon has shown in the past you can get things sometimes the same day. I just ordered from amazon this morning. I do almost every day." says part-time resident Denise Evans. But not everyone is on board, like Michael Lindberg. "I just hate big corporations you know might help people in ways where they can deliver food to you and that kind of stuff. But I’d rather just support a local store." So how does this set with neighboring businesses? Jasmine Aguilar is the manager of BVSEMENT Hair Studio in Rancho Mirage and she looks forward to the potential growth. "We’re hoping that if we get foot traffic, it attracts more people of all demographics." Aguilar says. Much the same from others. "I think after they’re done with their grocery shopping, they’re going to come here, get a drink and then go home with their groceries." says Alexandra Garcia, an employee at Dragon Lili Boba Bar.