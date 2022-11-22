Prince Charles, Camilla, and Lady Di! Cast of “The Crown” Season 5 Takes You Behind-the-Scenes

Both Dominic West and Olivia Williams are fantastic as they channel Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles respectively in the fifth season of Netflix’s "The Crown." Take a look at our insightful interview as they talked about the show, their roles, and honoring Queen Elizabeth II. I also spent some time with Elizabeth Debicki who stars as Diana, Princess of Wales. She explained her interest in joining the cast, how she channeled the People’s Princess, and what she hoped for viewers to get after binge-watching "The Crown." Check out our interview below. For my complete look at "The Crown" season 5, click here. "The Crown" season 5 is now out on Netflix. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/The_Crown_Season_5_Interviews.mp4