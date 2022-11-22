Shadow Hills Lady Knights continue historic run as they advance to CIF State Meet

document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/11/2022_11_23___News_at_6pm___6.mp4 One local high school is running towards historic heights. The Shadow Hills Girls Cross Country team is headed to the CIF State Meet in Fresno this Saturday, the first team to ever do so in school history. Our Tali Letoi caught up with Head Coach Richie DeTamble and the Lady Knights ahead of their big meet!