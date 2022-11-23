Pilot Killed in Airplane Crash in Banning

(CNS) – The pilot of a single-engine plane was killed in a crash Tuesday evening near Banning Airport. The crash was reported at approximately 6:30 p.m., near Hargrave Street and Malki Road, south of Interstate 10, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The plane caught fire and caused a quarter-acre vegetation fire that was contained at 6:58 pm., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.