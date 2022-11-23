Police Investigating Numerous Arson Fires in Desert Hot Springs

(CNS) – Authorities are investigating numerous arson fires that were ignited in Desert Hot Springs early Tuesday, police said Wednesday. Officers with the Riverside County Fire Department responded to arson fires in various areas in the city Tuesday, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department. The first fire call came in around 1:30 a.m., according to police reports. There were five Dumpster fires, two structure fires and vegetation fires reported by 4 a.m. One fire was at a home on Granada Avenue and had to be evacuated, according to media reports. Saucier said the fires damaged dumpsters, private property and a commercial building. Police detectives and CalFire officials were investigating the fires. Anyone with information about the crimes was asked to call Detective Chris James of the DHSPD at 760-329-2904, ext. 351, or the Riverside County Fire Arson hotline at 1-800-633-2836. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.